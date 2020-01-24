LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A new bar is coming to Whiskey Row in early February.
Doc's Bourbon Room will open Feb. 5 at 129 W. Main St. with the goal to one day become the largest whiskey bar in the country. It will offer more than 2,000 bottles of whiskey and counting.
"We offer, you know, whiskey that's both bourbons as well as ryes and scotches and globals in the thousands, quite literally," said Tara Cocco, marketing director of Bertuca Hospitality Group. "But we are going to offer amazing — our executive chef is so wonderful — shared plates, desserts (and) we have a full service coffee bar."
Some of Doc's collection will be high end. Prices range all the way up to $1,500 for a 2-ounce pour.
"We'll have private lockers, too," General Manager Brad Lawton said. "If, say, you want to come in and get a locker (and) buy a bottle from us, we'll store it in the locker for you, so the next time you come down you just ask for your own private-stocked bottle."
