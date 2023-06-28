LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Woodford Reserve said it's recommitting to sourcing ingredients from local farms.
The distillery announced a five-year commitment to purchase rye from local farmers while working with the University of Kentucky on research.
"If we can bring rye back to Kentucky, it would not only support farmers, but give a sustainable grain to whiskey producers across the state," Master Distiller Elizabeth McCall said in a news release Wednesday. "Sustainability is a topic I care passionately about – and, working with partners, we can make a big impact."
Rye is difficult to grow in Kentucky due to the warm and humid climate, so UK is researching 10 types of rye to see which one will grow the best in Kentucky. The hope is this helps out the environment in an effort to care for the natural resources that go into bourbon.
"Woodford Reserve is committed to the environment and to caring for the natural resources that go into making the world’s finest bourbon," McCall said in a news release Wednesday. "Six ambitious sustainability commitments were announced in 2021, including a commitment to creating a resilient and agile agricultural supply chain."
More than $1 million is being invested by their partners for the program.
