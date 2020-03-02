LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2020 Woodford Reserve Derby bottle features the artwork of a former professional baseball player.
Louisville's Richard Sullivan was drafted in 2008 by the Atlanta Braves in the 11th round and played 6 years of minor league baseball. He used watercolors to create the image of horses on the track at Churchill Downs on the bottle that was unveiled Monday.
Woodford Reserve also announced a new partnership with Stoneware & Company to benefit the Backside Learning Center at Churchill Downs. The center helps equine workers and their families.
The Derby bottle will be available at area retailers in the coming weeks. Woodford Reserve is the presenting sponsor for Kentucky Derby 146, which will be on May 2.
