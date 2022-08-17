LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Workers at the Half Price Books store on Hurstbourne Parkway in eastern Jefferson County have filed to hold a union election, part of a recent uptick in retail organizing in the Louisville area.
The United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 227 — which also represents thousands of local Kroger employees — filed a petition Tuesday with the National Labor Relations Board on behalf of 18 “booksellers and leads” employed at the store at 2025 S. Hurstbourne Parkway.
A majority of the workers would have to vote in favor of union representation in an NLRB-overseen election, which typically comes within a few months of a petition. The filing triggers negotiations between the employer, petitioning workers and the NLRB over the details of the election, such as who is eligible to vote and whether it will be conducted by mail or in person.
The store is one of two Louisville locations for Half Price Books, which describes itself as “America’s largest family-owned bookstore” with more than 120 stores.
A spokesperson at the company’s Dallas, Texas headquarters did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
“These workers are organizing because they love their jobs, and they love their company, and they want their company to be better so they can stay in their jobs and have a career as a bookseller,” said Caitlin Blair, spokeswoman for UFCW Local 227.
Blair didn’t elaborate on what workers want to change at the store, but she said the effort is about “giving the booksellers more voice on the job” and obtaining a “living wage.”
UFCW Local 227 would represent the workers if they vote in favor of the union.
UFCW locals have backed a handful of successful union votes at Half Price Stores in the last year, including stores in Niles, Illinois; Greenwood, Indiana; and Saint Paul, Roseville, Saint Louis Park and Coon Rapids, Minnesota, according to NLRB’s online database.
The move comes as workers at the Starbucks store in the Bashford Manor area are voting this week on whether to become the chain’s third Louisville-area location to unionize, following the store at 12911 Factory Lane in eastern Jefferson County and the store at 1231 Veterans Parkway in Clarksville, Ind.
Employees at the locally owned Heine Bros. coffee chain petitioned earlier this month to hold a union election for a group that would include 221 workers across 17 stores.