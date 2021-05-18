LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The YMCA of Greater Louisville will allow adults who are fully vaccinated to not wear a mask.
In a letter to members, the Y said it would "recommend masks to those utilizing our facilities," but the letter says members, participants and guests who are fully vaccinated "may choose not to wear a mask, if they wish."
The YMCA mask policy does still require masks for all children ages 6 to 15.
The letter asks members and staff to work together to stay safe. "Like you, we are closely following the news regarding masking guidelines. As we have done throughout the pandemic, we will follow recommendations from the CDC and guidelines established by state and local health officials, with the goal of maximizing the health and safety of our members and staff."
The Y continues to operate with social distancing, capacity limits, additional cleaning and other COVID-19 safety protocols, but many exercise classes, swimming, and Kids' Club activities are still available. Reservations are required for some activities, so it's best to check ahead. For details on the YMCA safety guidelines, click here.
