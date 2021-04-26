LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Yum! Brands is addressing climate change with a new goal: decreasing greenhouse gas emissions by 46% by 2030.
The company wants to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, officials announced Monday from Yum! headquarters in Louisville.
"Climate change is one of the top priorities of our Recipe for Good strategy, and we're investing significantly in sustainable growth to address this issue by working closely with our brands, franchisees and suppliers," Yum! Brands CEO David Gibbs said in a news release.
The parent company of KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell and The Habit Burger Grill restaurants plans to invest in green buildings, work with climate-forward partners and be transparent in its climate practices.
"We have an opportunity to help advance the global climate agenda, and we're proud to play a role in shaping the path ahead," said Jerilan Greene, Yum! Brands' global chief communications and public affairs officer.
