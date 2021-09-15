LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After struggling to survive the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses in Kentuckiana and across the country are facing a new challenge.
For the last year, mask mandates, curfews and other pandemic-related issues have made it a struggle for some businesses to keep the doors open. But new supply issues could even impact customers.
At Silvio's Italian Restaurant in St. Matthews, calamari is on the menu and often in demand. But these days, the demand is high, and the supply is low.
"Calamari is just a staple at any Italian restaurant," Owner Bill Melillo said. "For about five or eight days, I just scratched it off my menu, you know. I was like, 'I'm sorry. It's not available.' I don't have it. I can't get it. My suppliers don't have it.' "
After struggling to survive the pandemic, Melillo said Silvio's and other restaurants are faced with not enough truck drivers to keep up with deliveries and demand.
"There's a food delivery company here," he said. "They're given major bonuses just for drivers to come in and be there for 90 days."
And restaurants aren't the only businesses dealing with supply issues. Charles Ellis, co-owner of Chuck and Mike's Tennis Shop on Herr Lane, said it's just now hitting hard enough that they can't get products into the store.
"We almost ran out of tennis balls, rackets and clothing," Ellis said. "It's been very hard to get these items."
Ellis said some of the longest waits are for items made overseas and shipped.
"Then you have to find workers, people to unload, and then they got to get it to us," he said. "It's just five or six different ways before you see anything."
Mellio said in the restaurant business, he's learned how to improvise.
"I've changed the way I've done my Alfredo sauce here because of all the stuff I can't get," he said.
Old Dominion Freight Line is also hosting a job fair Saturday, hoping lucrative annual salaries will help attract drivers. The fair will run from 7-11 a.m. at 1400 South Louis Coleman Jr. Drive in Louisville. Potential applicants can park in the employee parking lot in front of the service center and check in with security.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.