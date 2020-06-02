LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Buildings throughout downtown Louisville are boarded up to prevent protesters from breaking the doors and windows.
Business-owners throughout the city are doing what they can to protect their property, even writing “Black owned business” or “Muslim owned business” on the front doors. Greg Dearing, the general manager of a major building downtown, said he lost sleep over his building being destroyed.
"They took this grate out of the ground and threw it up against the building,” Dearing said. “The sandwich shops, the coffee shops that are closed down, they're devastated."
Despite the chaos, Jeremy Johnson, who owns Meta Bar on Chestnut Street, said he doesn’t harbor any negative feelings toward the people who vandalized his bar.
"I think it's inevitable that the anger is going to boil over, and I think when people feel backed into a corner, they do what they feel they need to do to be heard," Johnson said. "If you're not going to listen to an entire class of people for years and years and years, it's inevitably going to boil over.”
Many business-owners said they are too afraid to clean up for fear the destruction will happen all over again. Repairs will be costly, a few thousand dollars in Johnson’s case.
Businesses were already hit hard by closing because of the COVID-19 outbreak. Some were just starting to reopen when the vandalism struck.
“I think we will persevere, because we're creative, and we're strong,” Johnson said. “I think we will survive, because we try to do the right thing. And when you do the right thing, you'll be rewarded.”
(The businesses will) come back. They'll come back. Louisville is a strong city," Dearing said. “I just want to make sure people are safe, because you can always make new windows, (but) you can't make new people.”
