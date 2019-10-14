LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities are responding to a fire at a agricultural plant in Breckinridge County, Kentucky.
According to the Breckinridge County Sheriff's Office, the fire is at GreenPoint AG in Hardinsburg, Kentucky, at 1268 Hwy. 261 South.
It started around noon on Monday.
Authorities say 300 tons of fertilizer is burning. Releigh Shelton, the Breckinridge County fire chief, says the fire began in a storage facility there. He says fighting the fire is a challenge because the chemicals involved don't react well to water, so firefighters are unable to put the fire out. Instead, they must allow it to continue to burn. As the fire progresses, he says firefighters will be able to use foam to extinguish hot spots.
Three fire departments are on the scene, according to Shelton.
People in nearby businesses have been evacuated, due to chemicals inside the building.
The sheriff's office says the smoke is traveling eastbound along U.S. 60, and as a result, there is a shelter in place order for residents in the Hardinsburg, Harned and Garfield communities. Those residents are told to stay in their homes, keep windows and doors shut and turn off ventilation systems.
According to the company's website, GreenPoint AG -- among other things -- provides "generic herbicides, insecticides and fungicides along with premium adjuvants."
The cause of the fire is not known, according to Shelton.
This story will be updated.
