LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tens of thousands of people are expected in downtown this Friday for Light Up Louisville and local businesses are gearing up for the holiday event.
The lights and bleachers are up and the stage is almost set as the 41st annual Light Up Louisville. The parade heads down Jefferson Street which has temporarily been renamed Santa Claus Lane.
Charles Reed has owned Melba’s Culinary Canvas in downtown Louisville for a year. His restaurant will be front and center for Friday's parade.
Usually he’s open only for breakfast and lunch but he is making an exception for Friday night.
“About 200 of our guests have said something 'oh, you going to be open for Light Up Louisville? We're all coming down, we're all coming down,'” said Reed as he chipped away ice for a sculpture he was carving.
About 20,000 people are expected downtown at Jefferson Square Park for the annual holiday event.
“We believe that events are the great equalizer, they bring people together, it's how you build your community back, it shows that you care, it shows that we are a vibrant city,” Marty Storch, Louisville Director of Special Events, said.
Like every year safety measures will be in place – plans that were set months ago. Dump trucks and barricades will be set up along several areas and the route’s connecting streets.
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer released a statement saying, “From Thunder over Louisville and Derby to NCAA tournaments and now national soccer events, Louisville's public safety team is as well-trained and prepared for securing large events as any in the country. Our team has safety plans in place and continuously reviews them.”
Light Up Louisville will be the first major event to happen at Jefferson Square since protests in 2020.
For Reed, the parade and tree light symbolize a renewing of downtown as more and more people return – many of the faces he hopes to see.
“This time last year wasn't happening. I am looking forward to it. I know that my staff is, too,” said Reed.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.