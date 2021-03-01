LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A busy West Broadway gas station and food mart is defying an order to close. The Metro Code Enforcement Board upheld an order to vacate Friday, but Dino's has remained open for business.
Former Metro Councilwoman Denise Bentley, who works in the office of Metro Councilwoman Donna Purvis, said they were surprised to see Dino's open for business this week, and so are a lot of other people.
"It's almost as though the operators are going to be defiant and pretty much tell the city, 'It is what it is, and we'll continue to fight.' So it's unfortunate," Bentley said. "We have had a barrage of calls from constituents, saying, 'Why are they still open? Why are they still impacting the quality of life in our community right now?'
"We don't have any answers."
Last year, Metro Louisville's Department of Codes and Regulations issued an order to vacate. Dino's was deemed a public nuisance because of ongoing criminal activity on the property.
"The order to vacate was upheld Friday, and there should have been actions forward," Bentley said.
The order to vacate was upheld by the Metro Code Enforcement Board, but it has been business as usual at the 24-hour gas station and convenience store, which is located at West Broadway and 26th Street.
"We are going to appeal," said Nader George Shunnarah, an attorney for Dino's. "We have every right to be open."
Shunnarah said they're appealing the order to vacate in district and federal court and made some strong allegations against the city.
"There's a level of racism involved here," he said.
According to MetroSafe, police responded to the business at least 500 times in the last 12 months, but Shunnarah implied there's another reason Dino's is being targeted.
"Because they're Middle Eastern," he said. "I'm not just implying that. I'm going to make that allegation in federal court."
Shunnarah said the high volume of crime is not just limited to Dino's.
"During that same period of time, there may have been some runs to our place within 500 or 1,000 feet of our location, but there were 12,000 reports of crime within a 2-mile radius of that location," he said. "So the city of Louisville wants to take the position that the center of all crime in the west end is at 2601 (Broadway). But they're ignoring the fact that Kroger, they also had a shooting. They had a riot where the place was ransacked."
Bentley said regardless of the owner's ethnicity, Dino's has been a problem for years.
"Mr. Shunnarah needs to find another excuse," she said. "That location has had over 1,100 runs in the last two years. That's unacceptable. It's unacceptable at 26th and Broadway. It's unacceptable Hurstbourne Lane. It's unacceptable in the city of Louisville. We have utilized a lot of resources, resources that could be addressed and used in other areas, resources that could be addressed and directed in other areas to do what that business should be doing as a good steward."
Shunnarah said he will file the appeals sometime later this week.
