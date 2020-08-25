LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some residents of the Butchertown neighborhood want to block plans for a new concrete plant near their homes.
According to a Metro Louisville Air Pollution Control District permit application, Advance Ready Mix wants to build a new "central mix RMC batch plant" at its site off Shelby and Water streets.
Mountains of concrete particles already line the company's property. ARM is a major construction player in Louisville. The company's website boast giant build projects like the KFC Yum! Center, expansions at Churchill Downs and the new athletic complex in west Louisville.
"I wake up to find our cars, our streets, our homes, our plants and trees all covered in a gray film," Andrew Schaftlein said. "This is our neighborhood, and if you re going to build a giant new plant that's going to rain more ash on our homes, we at least deserve to have a say."
The company's APCD application said the central mix plant will support a new project for the Louisville Metropolitan Sewer District.
"We are upgrading a plant to complete a project, but there will be no increase in volume or production from our site," Advance Ready Mix President Camilla Schroeder. "Plant 8 is being added to the Plant 1 site and will be included in our existing air permit."
Despite ARM not seeking to emit more particles, those challenging the permit application say ARM has not been a good neighbor with its current limits. Sally Griffith said that gray film Schaftlein described has been the stuff of her nightmares for years.
"This is what we deal with," Griffith said, holding a container of debris she said she scraped off a table on her patio. "This is fly ash, and it's a carcinogen ... If the winds blows, it affects every single human being around them."
Sprinklers are just one of the company's attempts to try and pat down and control the particles leaving its site, but a walk down the street shows just how much dust is spreading.
And it's been spreading a long time. A public records request uncovered 77 pages of violations and agreed orders issued by the Air Pollution Control Board against ARM, dating back to 1991.
One of those was for more than $24,000 for breaking emissions and maintenance standards.
"It is very infuriating," Griffith said. "I don't understand it."
The city of Louisville was planning to rule on ARM's permit application without public comment
But late Tuesday came a win for the neighbors.
"The district's position at this point — because we've had the concern from citizens — is to proceed with a public hearing," APCD Director Keith Talley said.
A date is set yet for the hearing. Officials said there will be a 30-day public notice before it happens.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.