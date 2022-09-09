LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dozens of Butler High School students got up extra early Friday to remember victims of 9/11 by planting thousands of American flags in their honor.
To mark the 21st anniversary of the terror attack, at least 50 students were on campus around 5 a.m. to begin the process of filling the school's front lawn with 2,977 American flags. Each flag represents a life lost when terrorists attacked the United States on Sept. 11, 2001.
The students, part of a program called the Kentucky Youth Assembly, were joined by staff at the school and area firefighters.
"I had just joined the fire service (on 9/11) so I didn't really have a full scope of the magnitude that was going on," said Capt. Scott Milliner with the Pleasure Ridge Park Fire District. "But as the years continued on, I kind of had a better understanding of the bravery and heroism performed that day."
Jonathan Joseph, who teaches at Butler, said this is the second year that students have taken part in the ceremony.
"I really think it’s important for us to be able to put government and civics in the real world and so this allows them to be able to hopefully get a little more of an appreciation of what that day was like and just the magnitude of 9/11," the teacher said.
Joseph has been teaching students who weren't born on 9/11 but he was actually born on Sept. 11.
"9/11 is my birthday. I was 8 years old when it happened," he said. "I just remember, in elementary school, our principal running down the hallway saying that the twin towers and pentagon had been hit."
Peyton Troutt, a senior at Butler, was glad to be hep organize the flag memorial.
"We just wanted to bring the community together," he said. "We thought this would be the best idea, that we could get together and place these flags down to remember all the people that were lost during 9/11."
Troutt said students have been learning about 9/11 in school.
"We learned in class every day for the past week that this was a tragic part of United States history and we just wanted to be the light in the world that they need at this time," he said.
Maddie Livers, a junior at Butler, said she has learned about the gravity of what happened on 9/11 through hearing stories of heartache and loss from teachers, family and older friends.
"9/11 was a very tragic event," Livers said. "I really think doing this dedication and doing what we're doing is going to shine some kind of hope on the situation."
The students said they hope the patriotic display has an impact on people and reminds them to pause and reflect on those who died during the attacks.
Dylan Wells, a senior at Butler High School, said programs at Butler have helped him understand the impact 9/11 continues to have on America and the world.
"It touched a lot of people," Wells said. "And a lot of people actually care."
Nathan Kasitz, a junior at Butler, said 9/11 impacted family of his on the East Coast and he was happy to get to do something locally to honor the victims.
"I know this year we wanted to change things, that's why we added the design instead of just normal rows. We want it to mean more," he said.
He said the attack changed a lot for him and he has spent the past week researching and learning more about the events.
"It really changes just how we see everything. It changes how we feel as Americans in general," said Kasitz.
The "We Remember 9/11" Memorial will remain on display through Monday.
