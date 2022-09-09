LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dozens of Butler High School students got up extra early Friday to remember victims of 9/11 by planting thousands of American flags in their honor.
To mark the 21st anniversary of the terror attack, at least 50 students were on campus around 5 a.m. to begin the process of filling the school's front lawn with 2,977 American flags. Each flag represents a life lost when terrorists attacked the United States on Sept. 11, 2001.
The students, part of a program called the Kentucky Youth Assembly, were joined by staff at the school and area firefighters as they began the task of planting the flags.
Jonathan Joseph, who teaches at Butler, said this is the second year that students have taken part in the ceremony.
"So this is something we did last year, and the kids really enjoyed it, so we brought it back this year," he said.
Joseph said about 45-50 people signed up to take part, even though it meant getting up hours before sunrise.
"We haven't had any issues getting sign-ups," he said. "Kids want to come and they want to come with their friends. They understand the magnitude of the event. It hasn't been much of an issue getting people here at all."
Joseph has been teaching students who weren't born on 9/11 but he was actually born on Sept. 11.
"9/11 is my birthday, and I was 8 years old when it happened," he said. "And I just remember, in elementary school, our principal, our administrators, running down the hallway saying that the twin towers had been hit, the Pentagon had been hit."
Joseph said he didn't know what it meant at the time, "but as I've gotten older, it's sunk in a whole lot more than it did when I was 8, for sure."
Peyton Troutt, a senior at Butler, was glad to be part of the event.
"We just wanted to bring the community together," he said. "We thought this would be the best idea, that we could get together, get out there and place these flags down to remember all the people that were lost during 9/11."
Troutt said students have been learning about 9/11 in school.
"We learned in class every day for the past week that this was a tragic part of United States history and we just wanted to be the light in the world that they need at this time," he said.
Junior Maddie Livers wasn't alive when 9/11 happened, but she has heard stories about the heartache and loss so many experienced that day and wanted to make a difference.
"9/11 was a very tragic event," Livers said. "I really think doing this dedication and doing what we're doing is going to shine some kind of happiness or a light — or hope — on the situation that everyone is dealing with on 9/11."
Troutt said he was surprised by the turnout.
"We planned this probably three days ago and we did not expect to have this many people come out and help," he said.
Troutt hopes the patriotic display has an impact on people when they see it.
Dylan Wells said the ceremony "means a lot" to him, and programs at Butler have helped him understand the impact 9/11 continues to have on America and the world.
"It touched a lot of people," Wells said. "And a lot of people actually care."
Nathan Kasitz, a junior at Butler, said the ceremony is "something special that we do, and I didn't get to participate last year but I know this year we wanted to change things. That's why we added the design, instead of just normal rows. And we want it to mean more."
He said the attack changed everything, and he has "spent all week just remembering 9/11, understanding the gravity of how much has changed. It really changes just how we see everything. It changes how we feel as Americans in general."
The "We Remember 9/11" Memorial will remain on display through Monday.
