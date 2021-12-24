LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Twelve-foot tall inflatable snowmen are spreading a bit of festive cheer in Louisville, thanks to a group of Butler High School students.
The students came up with the idea and were able to get their hands on 12 giant inflatables of snowmen.
They then put them in the yards of those who could use some cheering up this holiday season.
"We stuck a few in people's yards who've had rough years or just rough times in their lives or in general lately and it just like, brightens their entire day," Thomas Clem said.
"Or people we are great friends with," Connor Fromme added. "Just to come together and have fun and to make someone's day better."
The group had so much fun making spirits bright this year, they plan on making it a tradition.
