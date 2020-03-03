LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Butler University students studying abroad in Italy have been ordered to leave amid concerns over the spread of the coronavirus.
Juniors Catie Conlon and Ana Segovia are studying in Rome and said they received an email from the school saying they must leave the country by Wednesday.
The email went on to say any student returning to the U.S. from Italy must stay away from the school's campus for two weeks.
Conlon and Segovia are choosing to travel around Europe instead of returning to Indiana.
"It was obviously very shocking and disappointing," Conlon said. "I had no idea this was going to happen."
"We're all feeling a little bit of frustration. This is happening so quickly, and that given the circumstances this is how we're having to deal with our study abroad experience," Segovia said.
The email from Butler said at this point spring break and summer study abroad programs are scheduled to move forward, but the university will continue to monitor the situation.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.