LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An event in Louisville Thursday made sure those in need stay warm this winter.
A big crowd showed up to the annual "Buy a Coat, Warm a Heart" giveaway at Feed the City on S. 26th Street in Louisville's Portland neighborhood.
Boxes upon boxes of new coats, hats, gloves, scarves, socks and more filled up the rest of the room. Much of it was donated by local businesses.
Every year, organizers put the drive together to help underprivileged children in Louisville and southern Indiana.
They say the need was so great this year, they added adult clothing.
"Families are the most important thing in this life," said Larry D. Coleman, executive director of Feed the City. "And you know, sometimes families have a little small setback -- or they'll have a glitch in their life -- and we believe at Feed the City that if you are able to help a family up in their time of crisis, that it gives them encouragement and it helps them to get back on the world of success."
Food and toys were given out as well.
This is the 20th year for the event.
