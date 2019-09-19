LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jerry Lotz was known for turning heads with the antiques he amassed outside his home at the corner of Frankfort Avenue and William Street. The "avid collector of anything different, unusual or ornery for 75 years" affectionately called his collection, "Jerry's Junk."
Now, after Lotz's death earlier this summer, "Jerry's Junk" is going up for auction. His life-size gorilla and bison, antique metal signs, vintage dolls and more could be yours.
Some sad news as it looks like the man who owns the house with all the “junk” on Frankfort Ave. has died. “Avid collector of anything different, unusual, or ornery for 75 years.” Auction in a week and a half. His house (and stuff) is a landmark in Clifton. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/aVUXcITKYb— Travis Ragsdale (@TravisRagsdale) September 18, 2019
More than 1,000 antiques and collectibles will go up for auction, beginning at 10 a.m. Sept. 27 and 10 a.m. Sept. 28 at a warehouse at 1700 Mellwood Ave. The auction is being organized by The Logsdon Group, a local auction and real estate business. For photos of Lotz' items that will be up for auction, check out the business' official website.
Lotz died July 15, according to Dignity Memorial. He was 80.
