LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fast-acting bystander saved a boy from drowning Tuesday night in Fern Creek.
Jefferson County Fire crews responded to the 6000 block of Big Ben Drive around 5:40 p.m. to find the boy outside of a pool, conscious and alert on the ground. Jefferson County Fire PIO Jordan Yuodis said a bystander saw the boy in the pool and administered CPR, rescuing him.
The boy was transported to North Children's Hospital, and he's expected to survive.
