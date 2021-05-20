LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A cabin on the historic site that was once home to George Rogers Clark was gutted by a fire Thursday evening.
It's not clear what started the fire near the Falls of the Ohio State Park, which was reported around 6 p.m. Clarksville's fire chief said four separate fires broke out in the area that are being investigated.
The site was Clark's home from 1803-1809, according to the Falls of the Ohio website.
Clark and his his older brother built his home there in 1803 as a place to spend his retirement years, according to the National Parks Service.
The cabin was rebuilt in 2001 after the original was destroyed in 1854.
The site was also an "integral part of the Lewis and Clark expedition story," according to the Falls of of the Ohio.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.