LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Caesars Southern Indiana is allowing fully vaccinated patrons to enter the building without masks.
"Last week, the Center(s) for Disease Control (CDC) revised its guidelines regarding indoor face coverings," the venue casino said, in a news release. "The revised guidelines states (sic) that any individual who has been fully vaccinated for the COVID-19 virus is no longer required to wear a mask or facial covering indoors. Previously, Governor Holcomb had revised the Indiana mask guidelines. With this in mind, and in consultation with our local health officials, we have updated our mask policy."
As a result, the casino said anyone who is 14 days past receipt of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine can choose not to wear a mask while at the casino.
"Individuals who have not been fully vaccinated must continue to wear a mask, except for when they are actively eating, drinking or smoking," the news release states.
