LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Caesars Southern Indiana wants to roll the dice on a June reopening.
The casino said it hopes to get back to the games in Phase 4 of Gov. Eric Holcomb's plan, which is set to begin June 14.
Casinos say that when they restart, guests will see new protocols for sanitation and safety.
In Las Vegas, those restrictions include fewer players for table games and distancing at slot machines.
Guidelines from the Indiana Gaming Commission call for daily health screenings of employees and patrons, 50% occupancy and social distancing. The commission also said that no more than three people not traveling together should be permitted on an elevator and that elevators should be set to eliminate stops between the point of entry and the desired floor.
In addition, table games should be limited to three players, roulette to four and craps to six, provided they can be at least 6 feet apart, the commission said.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.