(FOX NEWS) -- A California teen's prom pictures have gone viral, thanks to the handsome date who escorted her to the event: her grandfather.
According to a report by Fox News, Lancaster High School student Kaylah Bell took to Twitter to share the images of herself and her guest of honor in a post that has since gained over 105,000 likes and 11,000 shares.
"My papa knew I didn't have a date to my prom so he matched me!!!" Bell captioned the festive photos.
My papa knew I didn’t have a date to my prom so he matched me !!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/nmYkt8qn4y— 💛Kaylah Milan💛 (@deary_kay) April 22, 2019
The 17-year-old and her grandfather Alvin Hackett, 67, were all smiles as they posed in their formal best, Fox 35 reported. Bell wore a lovely full-skirted violet, pink and blue gown -- fiercely accented with a regal cape -- while Hackett was dapper in a complimentary navy-pinstriped suit and pink shirt-and-tie combo.
Of course, in proper prom tradition, the pair also exchanged a corsage and boutonniere.
According to Yahoo Livestyle, Bell wasn't flustered when she had trouble finding a date in the weeks ahead of the big dance -- and cited Hackett as the logical choice to accompany her.
"I decided to ask my grandpa to take pictures with me because I knew that he has never had a prom, and he hasn't experienced getting dressed up and buy a corsage and all of that," Bell told Fox News.
"I also know how well he dresses up every single Sunday for church," she added. "
Her grandfather is the pastor of his own church, and she said he always rises to the style occasion.
Though Hackett couldn't accompany Bell to the actual prom -- as the age limit is 21 -- he did drive Kayla to the venue and posed for more photos there, Fox 29 reports.
Predictably, upon arrival, the two stole the show.
"Everyone was in awe. People were like, 'You guys are so cute,'" Bell told Yahoo. "Everyone knows my grandpa is important to me."
As she enjoys the end of her senior year and prepares to head to Azusa Pacific University in the fall, Bell said that she'll always cherish the "happy memory" of taking prom pics with her special granddad.
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media and Fox News. All rights reserved.