LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky head basketball coach John Calipari scored a win off the court this week with a donation to help federal workers make ends meet while they're not getting paid.
A woman who works at a prison called into the John Calipari Show to thank the coach. He said he and his wife Ellen both grew up in families living paycheck to paycheck, so they wanted to help.
"I'm not being political. It's both sides think they're winning, and these people are being hurt," Calipari said. "You say, 'Why?' They're from Lexington. They're our friends our neighbors. Part of it was you just want them to know that you care."
They donated money through a nonprofit organization to help all 400 federal workers in Lexington. He said he hopes the workers will pay it forward themselves once they start getting paid.
