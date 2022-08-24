FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Thousands of pairs of shoes and socks are being distributed to people affected by flooding in eastern Kentucky last month.
The Samaritan's Feet organization partnered with the University of Kentucky men's basketball coach John Calipari, the Kentucky basketball team and state officials to give away bags containing shoes and socks Tuesday.
The Calipari Foundation sponsored the events at Jenny Wiley State Resort Park in Prestonsburg and Buckhorn Lake State Resort Park in Buckhorn. HanesBrands donated 10,000 pairs of socks for the events.
Samaritan's Feet, founded in 2003, and its partners have served more than 8.7 million people in 108 countries and 530 U.S. cities, the group said in a news release.
