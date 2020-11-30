LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is taking his defense of religious schools all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.
He filed an emergency application with the high court Monday, asking the justices to stop the enforcement of Gov. Andy Beshear's order that bans in-person classes amid an alarming rise in new COVID-19 cases.
Over the weekend a federal appeals court sided with Beshear, the judges ruling that the governor did not violate the Constitution when he ordered public and private schools, including religious schools, to stop in-person classes because of the coronavirus.
In a segment on Fox News on Monday morning, Cameron said he would appeal that ruling.
"When you tell folks who send their kids to religious affiliated schools — which is an act of worship within itself — that they cannot go to school, it infringes upon their First Amendment rights," Cameron said. "And what I've said from the beginning is that my responsibility as the chief legal officer here in the commonwealth is to defend our constitutional rights."
In a statement on Twitter Sunday, Beshear applauded the court's ruling. He said Kentuckians must all help slow the virus.
Today, the Sixth Circuit recognized that we must all do our part over the next several weeks to slow this virus. Don’t try to find an exception, do your part to save lives. ^AB pic.twitter.com/0wZuHepU9P— Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) November 29, 2020
Located in Boyle County, Danville Christian Academy filed its lawsuit against Beshear on Nov. 20. The suit claims the governor's decision to halt in-person learning in both public and private schools violates the First Amendment and Kentucky's Religious Freedom and Restoration Act. Nine more schools filed a brief supporting the suit. Those schools included: Bourbon Christian Academy, Paris; Foundation Christian Academy, Bowling Green; Heritage Christian School, Owensboro; Kentucky Christian Academy, Campbellsville; Lexington Christian Academy; Lexington Latin School; Somerset Christian School; Summit Christian Academy, Lexington; and Trinity Christian Academy, Lexington.
