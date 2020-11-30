FILE - In this Nov. 25, 2019, file photo, Kentucky then Attorney General-Elect Daniel Cameron addresses community members at the dedication of a Recovery Community Center in Manchester, Ky. Kentucky Governor, Andy Beshear, vetoed legislation Friday, April 24, 2020, that would have given the state's anti-abortion attorney general new authority to regulate abortion clinics. The bill also would have given the state's Republican attorney general, Cameron, the power to suspend abortions as an elective procedure during the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)