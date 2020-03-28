LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The novel coronavirus pandemic may be causing some businesses to shutter their doors, but others are hiring.
Campbell Soup Company is hiring at its Jeffersonville, Indiana, manufacturing facility. The move comes in an effort to "meet increased demand for its products."
To apply for open positions, CLICK HERE.
In recent days, canned goods have been a popular — and sometimes sold out — item at area grocery stores as shoppers hunker down at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Earlier this week, Campbell Soup Company announced that it would be offering premium pay to front-line employees for the next five weeks. Additionally, the company announced a $25,000 cash and food donation to the Center for Lay Ministries and the Dare to Care Food Bank.
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.