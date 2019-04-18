LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Taylor County, Kentucky, man is facing more than 40 counts involving child pornography as a result of an undercover investigation.
William Edwards, age 29, was arrested Wednesday after police say child pornography was discovered on his electronic devices.
Police say they found the pornography after executing a search warrant at his home.
Edwards is charged with 40 counts of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.
He could face between 40 years and 200 years in prison.
