LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Campbellsville, Kentucky, man is in custody after authorities say he raped a juvenile girl.
According to the Taylor County Sheriff's Office, the incident took place just after 4 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 20, on Pikes Ridge Road, in Campbellsville.
Deputies say they were called to the scene after someone reported that a young girl had been "put out" of a car on the street.
According to court documents, deputies found the girl -- a juvenile -- who told them that she'd been picked up in Richmond, Kentucky, by a man named Abel Tucker. She said Tucker brought her to Campbellsville, against her will.
At some point during the trip, Tucker raped her, according to the victim.
Police found Tucker, 30, and confronted him. He illegally had two prescription pills in his possession, at the time of his arrest. Court documents say he also had an attorney, and refused to answer questions.
Tucker was arrested just before 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. He's charged with first-degree rape, possession of a controlled substance, illegal possession of a legend drug and possession of a prescription controlled substance not in its original container.
