LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Campbellsville man has some cash for cake to celebrate his birthday after winning a Kentucky Lottery prize.
Robert Fisher bought a $5 Cash Plus ticket when he stopped at Prayosha Food Mart on Old Lebanon Road in Campbellsville on Friday morning, according to Kentucky Lottery. Fisher scratched off the ticket in the store and learned his ticket matched the No. 19 to win the game's top prize of $50,000.
"I looked three or four times and I'm saying, 'That can't be right,'" Fisher said to the Kentucky Lottery. "My heart skipped about two beats. I read the front and the back to make sure."
Fisher then left the store and went to Walmart to see a clerk he knows.
"I threw the ticket down on the counter and said, 'Can you cash this for me?'" Fisher said. "She said 'Well, I don't know but I'll try.' I started laughing. She came back around, she said, 'Good lord, where did you get that at?'"
The prize was too much for a store to pay, so Fisher's daughter and grandson helped him get it cashed.
"My mother is known for pulling pranks, so when they called, I thought it was just another prank," Fisher's grandson said. "They were like, 'No, for real. This happened.'"
They made their way to the Kentucky Lottery headquarters in Louisville that afternoon. Fisher received a check for $35,750 after taxes.
"My birthday is a month away, so I'm going to call this an early birthday present," Fisher said.
Prayosha Food mart will receive $500 for selling the winning ticket.
