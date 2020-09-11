LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Campbellsville University welcomed its largest incoming freshman class in the university's history this week.
The university has 677 freshman taking classes at its main campus, regional centers and online, according to a news release.
"This is an exciting number, especially in the midst of a pandemic," said Dr. Michael V. Carter, president of Campbellsville University.
Out of the incoming freshman, 490 are at the main campus, 120 are in Harrodsburg, 28 are online, 18 are in Louisville, 16 in Somerset and five at the university's Liberty campus.
Campbellsville University began in-person classes on Sept. 8 with safety measures in place, including social distancing and masks.
