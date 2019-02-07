LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A grand jury in Taylor County, Kentucky, has indicted a 32-year-old woman after prosecutors say she was involved in a "sexual relationship" with a 15-year-old boy.
According to online court records, Natalie Byers is charged with third-degree rape.
The Campbellsville Police Department says that in January, Byers was arrested after someone tipped them off that she was involved with the teen.
Police are not providing any additional details.
The grand jury issued the indictment on the rape charge on Feb. 5.
Byers is currently being held in the Taylor County Detention Center.
