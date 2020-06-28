LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD says overnight camping will not be allowed in Jefferson Square Park following a shooting that killed one person and injured another.
LMPD Sgt. Lamont Washington says peaceful gatherings are still allowed during the day, but people are not allowed to stay overnight. No tents of any kind will be allowed at any time of day.
A team from Metro Public Works is working to clear the tents and secure all belongings to be returned to owners. Items can be picked up at 600 Meriwether Ave. on Sunday.
Investigators are still working on the homicide case.
