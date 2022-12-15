LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A packed agenda in the final meeting of Louisville Metro Council on Thursday included the debate of legislature that divided Democrats.
Sponsors said the camping ordinance expands the window that officials have to reach an area before it's established as a camp, addresses camping in parks and calls for removing items that block access to sidewalks.
Supporters said it's about equal access, citing sidewalks and parks blocked by tents, items and people.
Opponents criticize the changes for unfairly targeting the most vulnerable, pointing out there are existing laws that need enforcement and it doesn't address the real problems, such as the reality of a lack of housing.
With support from Republicans, the camping ordinance passed 16-8.
