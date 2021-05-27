LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- COVID-19 vaccines are readily available to anyone who wants one across the United States, but the question of requiring it for employment at a private business remains.
Some state legislatures, including Indiana, have already passed laws that prevent government entities from requiring vaccination for employees. But Kentucky and Indiana have not taken any action regarded private business.
"There isn't any current prohibition," said Shelly Henry, an employment and labor attorney for Craig Henry PLC. "Now, certainly, states are considering (enforcement laws), and we'll have to keep an eye on state law as it evolves."
But right now, at least in Kentucky and Indiana, a private employer could make vaccinations required for staff.
"It looks like employers are able to mandate the vaccine, but they do have to be very cautious in doing so," Henry said. "Our federal law — and our state law in Kentucky right now — would permit it as long as there is some accommodation for folks who can't get it."
The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has previously allowed companies to mandate the flu vaccine for employees. Exceptions could be made for people with disabilities or those who decide to not take the vaccine for religious reasons.
State legislatures are likely to take up the issue and codify any prohibitions into law.
UofL Health officials said Wednesday that all providers — including residents, fellows and rotating students — will be required to be fully-vaccinated with a COVID-19 vaccine starting Sept. 1. This includes all doses of a vaccine plus the recommended waiting time from the final dose, per guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
All long-term contracted staff, such as food and nutrition services, environmental services and security are also requested to be fully-vaccinated. Any new hires will be required to be fully-vaccinated before they can begin employment with UofL Health. Team members and providers who cannot get vaccinated for medical or religious reasons will be allowed to apply for an exemption using the same process they currently use for the flu vaccine. UofL Health will comply with all applicable laws related to vaccine exemptions
GLI, Louisville Metro's Chamber of Commerce, said it is currently only encouraging businesses to use incentives to get employee to get the vaccine.
"Widespread vaccination is really the only way we can fully reopen our economy and get things back to normal," GLI President and CEO Sarah Davasher-Wisdom said. "Our businesses have been narrowly focused incentivizing vaccines for their employees and patrons, particularly if they are public-facing."
