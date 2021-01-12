LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More COVID-19 vaccines are arriving, more places to get your shot are popping up, yet still, for a lot of people, one question is hard to answer:
Can I take the vaccine?
It's even tougher if you're expecting, because pregnant women are high-risk.
"They're more likely to need to be admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (if they get COVID-19)," said Dr. Jamil Elfarra with Norton Children's maternal fetal medicine.
The vaccine is not being withheld from pregnant women. There are plenty of pregnant medical workers who have gotten the shot already. It won't be long until the eligibility will expand to teachers and women in other lines of work. So if you're with child, should you get it?
It's not as simple as yes or no.
"This vaccine is relatively new, so even though we don't foresee any problems, we still don't have any long-term data available," Elfarra said.
He added that expectant mothers need to talk to their doctors, and do the following:
- Weigh the risk of getting COVID-19
- Is she a health care worker? Is she a teacher? Is she in constant contact with someone who can pass the COVID to her?"
- Talk medical history
- Is she diabetic, hypertensive or overweight?
- Discuss potential impacts on the child
- "We don't anticipate any long-term effects on the baby," Elfarra said.
There is limited data from women who got the vaccine while pregnant, suggesting the same. Still, medical officials say more studies are needed.
Right now, doctors do believe there's a window where pregnant women should avoid getting the shot.
"So if you are close to leaving the first 12 weeks, you might want to defer the vaccination until you're out of that," Elfarra said.
