LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A portion of the Ohio River is being dredged by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at the Portland Canal for routine maintenance of the channel.
Dredging is the excavation of silt and other material from the bottom of bodies of water. It's done because silt and materials wash downstream, causing sedimentation to gradually fill channels and harbors.
The Luhrs Bros. Inc., a marine contractor who works with the Army Corps of Engineers, is dredging the canal.
According to Shawn Kenney, chief of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, a dredge will be along the right descending bank, outside of the navigation channel, which allows traffic to pass without interruption.
The entrance to the Portland Canal is typically dredged every five years to maintain the channel.
