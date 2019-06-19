LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A high-speed attraction meant to draw visitors to Waterfront Park is hitting some rough waters.
The Louisville Scream Machine Jet Boat Tours are leaving Louisville on Friday. The Scream Machine, jet skis and fishing boat are heading for Fort Walton Beach, Floa.
Rain and high water on the Ohio River two years in a row are to blame.
“You just can't run it,” Scream Machine First Mate Matthew Geary said. “There's too much debris."
The debris and current on the river pose a danger to passengers.
“It's been unseasonably wet,” Louisville resident Cynthia Love said. “It’s been hard to get outside and have a good time.”
Sales increased over last year, but it's still not enough to keep the Scream Machine going, Geary said.
"Sales are up 50% from last year, so we know Louisville wants us here,” Geary said.
The boat's captain said he's disappointed the former Doc’s Cantina building was never filled. Officials have tried to find a tenant for years.
He said all canceled tours will be refunded within two weeks.
He hopes to try to bring the boats back again next year.
“[The captain] wants to return in the spring,” Geary said.
‘It’s not really surprising,” Love said. “But it's a shame, because I think it's a lot of fun that we could have had.”
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.