LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A cool breeze at Waterfront Botanical Gardens can really make you appreciate the serenity and peace life can offer, the kind of calm the people who showed up Tuesday hope to experience one day again.
The lights, cameras and greatest hits of the 1980s and 90s brought poses and laughs and took away from the heartache and crippling uncertainty of cancer.
"I've been fighting for about six months," Micah O'Neal said. "I randomly found out that I have leukemia. That was through a random blood test at the VA."
O'Neal and everyone else who got their pictures taken Tuesday are facing similar fights.
"These photos go on to remind the patients and their loved ones that cancer doesn't stop who they are," said Dr. Megan Nelson, founder of Capturing the Moment and Cancer Rehab Physician with UofL Health.
"It's fun to get dressed up and get your picture taken," O'Neal said. "It boosts your confidence, makes you feel better."
The UofL Health Brown Cancer Center brings in volunteer, professional photographers, make-up artists and hair stylists to treat the patient instead of the cancer — for at least one day.
"We want you to know we're here with you and here for you," said Jeff Ashley, chair of the Board for the Regional Cancer Center Corporation.
For O'Neal, the photoshoot meant the world, documenting a time when a diagnosis threatened everything, but he stayed strong.
"Even during the struggles, even during the battles, things will always look up," he said.
Every time that cool breeze he noticed at Waterfront Botanical Gardens blows through, it's a good bet O'Neal will remember it as the day when he could truly celebrate being in remission.
