LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Every day, when Jason Cooper walks into the gym, he remembers a saying his dad told him years back.
"Life is like a mountain, you just have to keep chipping away at the mountain," Cooper recited.
He's chipping away all right, with workout after workout.
"Bench press, push ups, jump rope, running," Cooper said.
The Jeffersonville body builder is an amateur "Strongman." He uses brute strength to pull the cab of a semi and does a 270-pound log lift minutes later.
"It's a rush," he said. "I feel like a superhero. Sometimes we pick up a car."
Cooper got into it after watching a Netflix documentary during a dark time in his life.
"I got diagnosed with cancer in October of 2017," he said.
Doctors told him it was Stage 3 Hodgkin's Lymphoma.
"I was scared," Cooper said.
"At times, I cried," added his sister, Maya Ellis.
The fight was just as hard as hearing the diagnosis.
"I prayed and asked God to help him," Ellis said.
Cooper had to have a port put in, there was a blood clot along the way, not to mention chemo and radiation.
"I can't say that I didn't think I was going to make it, but I had several moments where I didn't have hope," Cooper said.
So many who have faced the same struggles know that feeling.
"I thought my life was going to be different forever," he said.
It did end up different but on Cooper's terms. He's been in remission since the summer of 2018.
"I proved to myself that nothing was impossible," Cooper said.
Pulling a truck — or lifting a car — didn't seem that impossible, after all he'd been through.
His strength is the most conspicuous way Cooper is battling back with his second chance, but he also became a national champion in semi-pro football, went back to high school for his diploma and started college. He's already on the dean's list.
The most important thing to Cooper though, is serving as inspiration to people walking in the shoes he's already been in.
"I thought I could become strong, and I became strong," Cooper said. "I thought I could beat cancer, and I beat cancer. If you think positive, then you'll become what you think."
Cooper is a strong man, in every sense of the title.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.