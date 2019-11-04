LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sharon McElroy and dozens of her new girlfriends spent Monday like models. Their day was full of hair, makeup and pictures.
If anyone deserves the VIP treatment, it's this group women. A diagnosis bonds them.
"Cancer is never a good thing," said McElroy, whose breast cancer was discovered accidentally during a different kind of procedure. She woke up to a new reality. The disease forced her from the job she loves talking about to this day.
"Looked up at the ceiling and thought, 'You're never going to teach again,'" McElroy said.
Somewhere during the difficult journey that could've gone a lot of ways, she found a new purpose.
"I am a "thri-vivor," a survivor that is thriving," she said. "Because I am doing things I would have never done."
The experience is helping to guide other women whose shoes she's walked in before.
"They're in different stages," McElroy said. "Without hair — with hair — I know what that part of the fight is."
The empowering day of glamour at the Brown Cancer Center is in its fourth year. None of the nearly two dozen makeup stylists, hair dressers or photographers got a paycheck. They volunteered out of the goodness of their hearts.
"I think everybody just leaves the day feeling very fulfilled and happy," event organizer, Megan Nelson said.
McElroy certainly did. The disease taught the teacher and her new friends that the word "cancer," doesn't have to define you.
