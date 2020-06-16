LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A candidate running for the Frankfort City Commission took a hit of weed during a debate in late May.
The debate was recorded on May 27 and posted online June 1 by the Frankfort Plant Board. It was hosted by the Frankfort Area Chamber of Commerce.
Following a question about how the city commission can attract new businesses to the city candidate Tim Childers pulled out a weed pipe, took a hit from it, and made a case for legalizing marijuana.
"Let's work together as a state and legalize something. Big money in that. A bunch of states doing it. I have the answers. Tim has the solutions, people," Childers said during the debate.
Childers is one of 12 people running for the Frankfort City Commission.
