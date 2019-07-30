LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Daniel Cameron, the GOP candidate in the race for Kentucky Attorney General, is speaking out after he received an endorsement from President Donald Trump.
President Trump tweeted his support Monday afternoon, endorsing Cameron and calling him a new star for the Republican Party.
The Republican Party has a new STAR, his name is Daniel Cameron (@djaycameron), and he is running for Attorney General of the Commonwealth of Kentucky....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2019
....He is tough on Crime, Strong on Borders, and will fight for our Second Amendment. Daniel will never let you down. He has my Full and Complete Endorsement!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2019
Cameron is a Hardin County native and a graduate of the University of Louisville.
He spent over two years as Senator Mitch McConnel's General Council in Washington D.C. before announcing his campaign for Kentucky Attorney General.
The GOP candidate says he's certain the President's endorsement will have a positive impact on his campaign.
Days before Trump's endorsement, Cameron said he spent time with the President in the Oval Office, discussing policy as well as his plan to restore integrity to the office of Kentucky Attorney General.
"He echoed that very same view of making sure that we have an Attorney General in this office that defends the laws that are passed by the General Assembly, but also reclaims the role of chief law enforcement officer here in the commonwealth of Kentucky," Cameron said.
Cameron will face former Attorney General Greg Stumbo in November's election.
