LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Who will replace Kentucky U.S. Rep. John Yarmuth? His congressional seat is up for grabs, and two candidates are vying for the opportunity to create change in Kentucky from his Washington seat.
Joe's Palm Room on West Jefferson Street was packed Thursday as Morgan McGarvey and Stuart Ray went head-to-head, focusing on local, national and international issues with fewer than 30 days left before the November election.
Neither candidate hesitated to take jabs at each other.
"My opponent, Morgan, likes to quote me, but it often misquoting," Ray said. "I am not a proponent of raising interest rates."
"I didn't shame my opponent for taking a PPP loan and then letting it be forgiven," McGarvey said. "I said it was hypocritical to take it and then for him to shame teachers and nurses — who had their student loan debt forgiven — and say that that's driving up inflation for the rest of us."
Issues such as education, abortion and inflation were all topics of conversation.
"We also have to address the elephant in the room," Ray said. "Jefferson County Public Schools system is one of the worst-performing school systems in the state. It drags the entire state averages down."
"Whether it's the Metro Council, whether it's the state senate, whether it's the United States Congress, (none of them have) any business in that operating room," McGarvey said, referencing the abortion debate. "These decisions are best left between a women."
Yarmuth plans to retire at the end of his term.
During the Rotary Club of Louisville's forum, McGarvey pointed to his work in the Kentucky legislature for more than 10 years.
Ray, a businessperson, said he was motivated to run because of trends like record-high inflation.
"Economic development and good-paying jobs are on the ballot in November," Ray said. "Being able to afford your groceries and being able to fill your gas pump — that is on the ballot in November. And no, Morgan, democracy is not on the ballot in November."
"From women's rights to inflation to immigration, we need people serious about solving them with a track record of listening, of building consensus of doing what is best for everyone," McGarvey said. "That's why I'm running for congress and I'm on the ballot."
Voters will get the final say in this race on Nov. 8.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.