LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Daniel Cameron, the GOP candidate in the race for Kentucky attorney general, is confident his endorsement from President Donald Trump will have a positive impact on his campaign.
Trump tweeted his support Monday afternoon, endorsing Cameron and calling him a new star for the Republican Party.
The Republican Party has a new STAR, his name is Daniel Cameron (@djaycameron), and he is running for Attorney General of the Commonwealth of Kentucky....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2019
....He is tough on Crime, Strong on Borders, and will fight for our Second Amendment. Daniel will never let you down. He has my Full and Complete Endorsement!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2019
Cameron is a Hardin County native and a graduate of the University of Louisville. He spent more than two years as Sen. Mitch McConnel's general counsel in Washington D.C. before announcing his campaign for Kentucky attorney general.
Days before Trump's endorsement, Cameron said he spent time with the president in the Oval Office, discussing policy as well as his plan to restore integrity to the office of Kentucky attorney general.
"He echoed that very same view of making sure that we have an attorney general in this office that defends the laws that are passed by the General Assembly but also reclaims the role of chief law enforcement officer here in the commonwealth of Kentucky," Cameron said.
Cameron will face former Attorney General Greg Stumbo in November's election.
Stumbo isn't too concerned with that endorsement.
"I don't think endorsements make or break candidates or make or break races," he said. "Political endorsements are generally seen by the public as what they are, someone in your party supporting you."
The race has already featured its share of attacks. Cameron aired an ad that pointed to Stumbo's criminal history, his support for Hillary Clinton and called him a deadbeat dad.
Just recently, Stumbo's 19-year-old daughter Kassidy, took to Twitter to defend her father.
One week until one of the best weekends of the year - Fancy Farm! Hope to be able to meet @DanielCameronAG in person so that he can look me in the eyes and tell me how he sleeps at night knowing he’s running a campaign based solely on lies and deceit!!! 👍— kassidy (@kass_stumbo) July 27, 2019
Shortly after, Tres Watson, the former spokesman of the Kentucky Republican Party, weighed in on the tweet. Watson suggesting that Stumbo was a "Bad Dude."
Watson has since deleted the tweet.
"That tactic pretty much backfired," Stumbo said in response. "People see that for what it is, just a low-life, scumbag type of thing to do."
Cameron didn't specifically denounce the tweet but reiterated that Watson was not connected or involved in the campaign.
"Well, Tres Watson is not connected to this campaign, and we've been focusing on Greg Stumbo," Cameron said.
With November approaching, both candidates are questioning the credibility of the other.
"You have to choose between two attorneys," Stumbo said. "One who's never tried a case, who has no trial experience, who's never led a criminal investigation, who's never tried a case to jury, or someone who's been actively involved in the practice of law for over 40 years."
"I think he represents and old guard, an old liberal guard of leadership here in Kentucky," Cameron said of Stumbo. "I think we need a new vision in the attorney general's office, and I'm hoping to bring that in November."
The two candidates will meet at Fancy Farm this weekend for a political speaking event. WDRB News will have full coverage of it.
