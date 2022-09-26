LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The leading candidates vying to be Louisville's next mayor made their case to voters on Monday night.
Whoever takes office between Bill Dieruf, a Republican, and Craig Greenberg, a Democrat, is going to confront a number of challenges in January.
The city is facing three-straight years of more than 100 murders with a police department short hundreds of officers as it faces federal sanctions, which are reasons why public safety is top of mind for both Greenberg and Dieruf.
Greenberg, the Democratic candidate, touted his plan to alter seized guns. It would make the weapons unusable and unable to fire.
He said it's important as state law requires the Louisville Metro Police Department to turn seized weapons over to Kentucky State Police, where they're auctioned and may end up back on the streets.
Additionally, Greenberg said he wants to focus on community-policing.
"Members of the clergy, neighborhood leaders, small business leaders, medical professionals, mental health professionals, block watch captains, anyone who can be part of a public safety solution," he said.
Both Dieruf and Greenberg said they want to boost morale and support for LMPD.
Dieruf pointed to his safety record as Jeffersontown's mayor and in trusting his chief to run the police department. He argued that the department is down 500 officers, and he wants to not only bring in new recruits, but give seasoned veterans benefits to stay.
"I want to tell Frankfort, right now, we're bringing a bill to you to make the pension where it was financially feasible, but it's also beneficial to keep our 20-year-old officers, our 25-year-officers, to stay longer, to make sure that they stay with us," he said.
Dieruf also wants to bring a juvenile justice center back to Louisville.
Meanwhile, Greenberg envisions using federal funds to provide universal Pre-K.
Something both candidates want is to see downtown feel safer, and filled with businesses and visitors. But that economic impact needs to spread throughout the city, especially through parks.
"We have the Parklands out here, that's never been used for economic development. We have the Olmstead Parks. That's never been used for economic development. We have downtown on the river," Dieruf said.
"Things like Jefferson Memorial Forest in the southern part of the city. There's no other large forest like that as close to an urban area as Louisville," Greenberg said.
While political parties and philosophies may be different, both candidates want to unite the city and make it a better place for families.
"We need to make Louisville a cleaner city. We need to clean up our graffiti, pick up our trash, get the abandoned cars off the road in a much quicker time," said Greenberg.
"You want it to be the community we grew up in," Dieruf said. "That you said, I want a safe community, I want a clean community, I want a community that we'll be proud of."
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.