LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A candlelight vigil is planned Wednesday night for Jacob Stover.
The 16-year-old from Oldham County went missing in January while kayaking on the Ohio River. His body was found Monday about 120 miles down river near Newburgh, Indiana.
A candlelight remembrance is planned tonight with Jacob's parents, Shawn and Melissa Stover, at the Big Four Lawn on the Kentucky waterfront at the base of the Big Four Pedestrian Bridge.
Members of the public are invited to attend the 7:15 p.m. ceremony. Candles will be handed out starting at 6:45 p.m. Attendees are asked wear face masks and follow all COVID-19 protocol guidelines.
Search and rescue crews had been searching for Stover for about two months since he went missing. Several professional organizations and local volunteers helped with the search.
Related Stories:
- In winter weather, search for missing teen kayaker continues with GPS units and flotation devices
- Nonprofit brings 'sophisticated sonar equipment' to search for missing teen kayaker
- Louisville Fire Department joins search for missing 16-year-old kayaker
- Police issue safety warning during search for missing teen kayaker
- Search underway near Ohio River for 16-year-old kayaker who went missing Sunday
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.