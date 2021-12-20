BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WDRB) - A community came together amid tragedy to prove its resilience and strength following destruction from tornados.
Nine days after deadly tornados tore through Bowling Green and Warren County, more than 250 people gathered Monday night at the Bowling Green Ballpark to remember the lives lost.
One by one, friends, family and Bowling Breen residents entered the ballpark — each one affected by the recent tornado that left 17 people dead in Warren County.
All of those listed as missing have been accounted for, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Sunday.
“I love Bowling Green. It’s my hometown and I love the people that’s in it…and it’s heartbreaking,” said Bonita Jones who arrived several hours early and is a former first responder. “We’re strong people. We might get down but don’t ever count us out, because we’re fighters.”
Bowling Green resident Kim Herald didn’t know anyone who passed away but lives just one block from the destruction. She walked out of her home and it took her only seconds to realize the damage — much of while will be long-term.
“Mentally, physically, financially - homes, pets, everything - it will comeback," she said. "Everyone has got to be patient but it’s going to be hard."
During the ceremony, those who knew some of the victims shared memories as loved ones consoled each other.
Several teachers who lost students to the tornado spoke of happier times as some of those in the audience wiped away tears.
As the candles were lit, voices were raised as many in the crowd joined the featured singer for the song “Amazing Grace.”
“Bowling Green is going to be just fine. I believe that, I really do. If I didn’t I wouldn’t be here,” said Jones.
