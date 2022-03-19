LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of canines are taking over the Kentucky Expo Center this weekend.
Each pet is competing for the "top dog" title in the Kentuckiana Cluster of Dog Shows.
Those in attendance can learn more about the dogs from owners and breeders across the Midwest.
"We're from Michigan up by Lansing we’ve been into Shiba Inus for about 10 years now. We have one of the top breed dogs in the country," Dawn Hubbard, a Shiba Inu breeder, said.
Thousands of canine companions have taken over the @kyexpocenter this weekend. 🐕🐩 Each pet taking part in various competitions during the Kentuckiana Cluster of Dog Shows (@KentuckianaDog). 🐶🦴Just take a look at these prized paw-ssessions: @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/gnW43SimTw— Breon Martin (@BreonMartin) March 19, 2022
The dog show ends on Sunday, where it runs from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m.
Proceeds from the show benefits local organizations in need of additional pet care and support.
