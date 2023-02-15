LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Cayden Winstead and his mom, Leslee, are still coming down after an amazing weekend at Super Bowl 57.
The Winsteads were surprised last month with a free trip to the Super Bowl. But for them, it was more than just the big game.
"I still can't believe it," Leslee Winstead said.
They flew in a private jet, got a tour of the stadium the day before the game, saw the FOX studio and met Greg Olson and Shannon Sharpe.
"The guy that played the National Anthem, Chris Stapleton, I got the hold his guitar," Cayden Winstead said.
They weren't allowed to take pictures of that moment, but they said there wasn't enough storage in Leslee Winstead's phone for all the memories from the whole trip.
"I liked Rihanna, watching her, she was amazing," Cayden Winstead said.
But in the midst of all the excitement, there was a moment of reflection.
The Super Bowl, on Feb. 12, marked the first anniversary of the news that would change their lives forever. Cayden Winstead suffered a severe brain injury and doctors told his parents that he wouldn't make it.
"Just to see the progress that he has made in that year has just been unbelievable," Leslee Winstead said. "You can't imagine. We found him in a coma and on a ventilator and now look at him today."
Due to the hurdles he took on, Goose Flights, a foundation the kids of the late Super Bowl champ Tony Siragusa started after he died, surprised him with this trip.
"Each night I kind of jotted down a few things, memorable things from our trip so I could go back and fill in the gaps, so it'll be something really important for him one day," Leslee Winstead said.
It's a story he'll share to give others going through a similar struggle, hope.
"I'll share that with my kids," Cayden Winstead said.
